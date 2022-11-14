Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $41,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $70.82. 40,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,013. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

