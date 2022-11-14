William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 215,164 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of PGT Innovations worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 87,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $294,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

