William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Washington Federal worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

