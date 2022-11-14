William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.78% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

