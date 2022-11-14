William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.01 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,067 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 455,602 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,039 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

