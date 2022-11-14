William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.40 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 129,933 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,361,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after buying an additional 110,654 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

