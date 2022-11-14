William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37.09 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 162,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.47. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.