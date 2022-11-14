William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $35.09 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,372,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

