William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

