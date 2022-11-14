William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,765 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.68% of MillerKnoll worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

