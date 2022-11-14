William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 542,513 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,513 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.01% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $975.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

