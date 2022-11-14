Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

WTFC stock opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.