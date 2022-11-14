Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Wintrust Financial worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,336,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.11. 5,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,076. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

