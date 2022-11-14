WOW-token Price Hits $0.0447 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $447.01 million and $20.44 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.01694523 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014456 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00035694 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00056456 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.01775778 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
