WOW-token Price Hits $0.0447 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $447.01 million and $20.44 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.44 or 0.01694523 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00056456 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000540 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.01775778 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04494985 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $740.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

