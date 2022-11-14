Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $270.76 or 0.01678513 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $206.78 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,815,973 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

