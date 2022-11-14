Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,019.32

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $71.32 million and $108,019.32 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,131,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,377,781 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,084,150 with 1,711,329,968 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04083478 USD and is down -6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $235,846.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

