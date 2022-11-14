XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). XOS had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 136.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in XOS by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in XOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in XOS by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

