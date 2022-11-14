XSGD Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,271,876 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

