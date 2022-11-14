XSGD (XSGD) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00004496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,271,876 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

