YES WORLD (YES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,989.45

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $297,989.45 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00581267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.51 or 0.30277269 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

