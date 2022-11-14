Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $39.49 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.49 or 0.00244506 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $619.85 million and approximately $54.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 23% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00087424 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00062622 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002084 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002906 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,696,125 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
