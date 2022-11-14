ZClassic Market Cap Tops $334,877.23 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $334,877.23 and $33.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00243142 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00086987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00065701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.