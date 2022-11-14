ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0353 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $328,136.91 and $21.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00245531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00087995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00062646 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.