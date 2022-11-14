Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 158.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 349,478 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,504,000 after purchasing an additional 302,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

