Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Down 47.1 %

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $398.60.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

