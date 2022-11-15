10,000 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,229 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $21,557,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after buying an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.4 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.