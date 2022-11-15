1,020 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 65.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 16,796.9% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

