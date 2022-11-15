1,199 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 546.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spire Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.