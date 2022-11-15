1,276 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.40 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $244.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

