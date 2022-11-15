1,505 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,183. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $244.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.69.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

