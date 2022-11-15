18,220 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,480,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.82. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

