24,649 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

