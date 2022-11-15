2,520 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 138.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $826.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.75. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $47.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also

