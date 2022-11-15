34,352 Shares in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

