34,425 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Acquired by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,792. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

