404,490 Shares in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

USHG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUGS remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Tuesday. 18,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

USHG Acquisition Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.