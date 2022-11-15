4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

