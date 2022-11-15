8,625 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 133,188 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 191,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

