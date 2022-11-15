A Bruce Moore, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $383,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

