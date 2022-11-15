A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $18.02. 5,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.98.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock worth $1,410,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

