AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.76. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,198 shares of company stock worth $2,359,063 over the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.