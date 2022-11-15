AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 33,025.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.45. 251,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

