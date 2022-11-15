ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0009

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $87.66 million and approximately $22,250.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,807.53 or 1.00009753 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00043145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00244272 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0008875 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,202.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

