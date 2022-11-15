Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 20% Higher

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 245,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 79,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.55.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

