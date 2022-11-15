Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Absolute Software Stock Performance
Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$67.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.81 million.
