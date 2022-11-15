Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,045. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

