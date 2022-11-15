Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 123,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 65,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.26. 13,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The firm has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.78 and a 200 day moving average of $284.92. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

