Accomplice Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Roku makes up about 14.1% of Accomplice Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America cut Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku Company Profile

ROKU traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 49,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,134. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $279.30. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

