Achain (ACT) Price Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $50,968.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006035 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.