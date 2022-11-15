Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Acreage Price Performance

ACRDF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Acreage has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

